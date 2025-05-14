Blast near PPP MPA’s convoy in Quetta leaves one dead, 10 injured

A powerful explosion struck near the convoy of Ali Madad Jatak, a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), in Quetta on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least ten others.

According to police officials, the blast occurred on Sariab Road as Jatak’s convoy was en route to attend a public celebration. Fortunately, the lawmaker escaped unharmed.

The injured, some of whom were in critical condition, were initially treated in the emergency ward of Civil Hospital Quetta before being shifted to the Trauma Centre for further medical care.

Preliminary reports indicate that the MPA was heading to a “Victory Celebration” event being held at the local hockey ground to mark Pakistan’s win over India. The explosion occurred shortly before Jatak’s expected arrival.

Following the incident, security has been significantly tightened in and around the hockey ground where the event is taking place. Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area, and investigations are underway to determine the nature of the blast and identify those responsible.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the explosion was the result of a planted device or a targeted attack.