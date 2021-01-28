President confers Hilal-e-Imtiaz (M) on Jordanian military chief
Web Desk
02:32 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
President confers Hilal-e-Imtiaz (M) on Jordanian military chief
Share

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz (military) on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef A Al-Hnaity. 

The president decorated Jordan’s CJCS at a special investiture ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Senior government and military officials attended the ceremony.

A citation on the occasion read that the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan Armed Forces was awarded in recognition of his services for strengthening Pak-Jordan defence ties.

Jordan’s top military leader meets Pakistan ... 09:37 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Jordan Armed Forces on Wednesday ...

More From This Category
Top Court rejects Sindh govt appeal, directs to ...
01:45 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
'Look who’s talking' – Governor Sindh ...
01:26 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
ADB approves $10bn for economic recovery of ...
12:53 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
Prayer leader butchered inside house in ...
11:54 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
Corruption increases: Pakistan slips four places ...
11:13 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
Pakistan to start Covid-19 vaccination from next ...
10:35 AM | 28 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zaid Ali and wife Yumna are expecting their first child
06:51 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr