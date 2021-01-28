President confers Hilal-e-Imtiaz (M) on Jordanian military chief

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz (military) on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef A Al-Hnaity.

The president decorated Jordan’s CJCS at a special investiture ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Senior government and military officials attended the ceremony.

A citation on the occasion read that the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan Armed Forces was awarded in recognition of his services for strengthening Pak-Jordan defence ties.