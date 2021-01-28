President confers Hilal-e-Imtiaz (M) on Jordanian military chief
Share
ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz (military) on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef A Al-Hnaity.
The president decorated Jordan’s CJCS at a special investiture ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Senior government and military officials attended the ceremony.
#Live: President @ArifAlvi confers Hilal e Imtiaz (M) on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, Jordan Armed Forces, Major General Yousef A. Al Hnaity https://t.co/Cn0UydxhjL— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) January 28, 2021
A citation on the occasion read that the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan Armed Forces was awarded in recognition of his services for strengthening Pak-Jordan defence ties.
Jordan’s top military leader meets Pakistan ... 09:37 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Jordan Armed Forces on Wednesday ...
- President confers Hilal-e-Imtiaz (M) on Jordanian military chief02:32 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Top Court rejects Sindh govt appeal, directs to release Omar Sheikh01:45 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Bank AL Habib's profit increases by 59.48 percent01:27 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- 'Look who’s talking' – Governor Sindh responds to 'dog enjoying ...01:26 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- ADB approves $10bn for economic recovery of Pakistan12:53 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Natasha Ali shares her wedding pictures with fans07:43 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Faysal Qureshi reacts to news of couple confessing to sexually ...07:32 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- WATCH – Muneeb Butt shares a heartwarming father-son moment03:57 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021