Jordan’s top military leader calls on Pakistan Naval Chief to discuss maritime affairs, regional security

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Jordan Armed Forces, Major General Yousef A Al-Hnaity called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Head Quarters in Islamabad, spokesperson Navy said Wednesday.

Jordan’s top military leader was presented Guard of Honour and laid floral wreath at the Shuhada monument. Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaboration, and regional security.

The notable guest commended Pakistan Naval force's efforts in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

Earlier on Wednesday, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, met COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. During the meeting matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed.