Abrarul Haq dedicates his latest song to PM Imran
Pakistani singer maestro and leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Abrar-ul-Haq has released a new song Sun Lay Tu, dedicated to Prime Minister Imran Khan.
A philanthropist and a songwriter par excellence, the King of Pakistan pop gave his huge fan base a pleasant surprise with his latest song. Directed by Abdul Wahab, the song has been written by Mubashir Hassan while the music has been composed by Abrarul Haq.
The 3 minute and 7-second long video of Sun Lay Tu give glimpses of Imran Khan's life in general, and as the premier as well.
Sharing pictures on Instagram, the 52-year-old singer-cum-politician captioned his post:
"Very excited for this song #sunleytu..Releasing tonight on my Youtube channel at 7:00pm sharp..Don’t forget to subscribe"
View this post on Instagram
Abrarul Haq is the chairman and founder of 'Sahara for Life Trust' which is a non-profit charitable organisation and provides health services to the people of Narowal and surrounding areas.
He also appeared in elections for the seat of National Assembly from the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.
