Saudi prince, delegation arrive Balochistan to hunt houbara bustards
Web Desk
03:53 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
Saudi prince, delegation arrive Balochistan to hunt houbara bustards
ISLAMABAD – Prince Fahd Bin Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region, along with the delegation arrived in Pakistan for three weeks for hunting houbara bustard in Dalbandin.

The Saudi dignitary was received by Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki and other officials. The notable guests were presented guard of honor on arrival.

For the hunting plan, a camp city has been set up where he will hunt the endangered birds.

Balochistan Governor said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have pleasant relations and said that it was necessary to further strengthen the relations between the two brotherly countries in accordance with modern requirements.

The houbara bustard, also known as Asian houbara, is a large desert bird and as per a myth the meat of the endangered species is considered Aphrodisiac, ‘that increases sexual desire’.

