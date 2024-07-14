Sindh Governor to sponsor Google certification fees for IT students

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has announced that he will personally cover the Google certification fees for students pursuing IT courses under the Governor’s Initiative.

Governor Kamran Tessori addressed students at the IT Markaz alongside Attorney General Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, stating, "I recently met with Google's team in Islamabad, who are pleased with students qualifying for certification. Google certifications will grant students access to websites where they can earn millions of dollars through online business."

Prior to this, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan met with Governor Tessori at the Governor’s House. Discussions included constitutional assistance for the government, compliance with cases, and efforts by Attorney General and his team to achieve it.

Governor Sindh said that Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan and his team are making commendable efforts. Subsequently, Governor Sindh and Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan visited IT Market, which is the future of Karachi, and tested the grain bags.

Governor Sindh informed Attorney General about IT courses. Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan said that this is really a great and commendable initiative.

He further said that in order to overcome economic problems, we will have to promote the IT sector. Addressing the youth, he said that you are fortunate to have this golden opportunity, you will have to work hard, Inshallah you will be successful.