Sargodha mob attack on Christian families: Police say over 100 arrested

Web Desk
10:21 PM | 27 May, 2024
Sargodha mob violence against Christians
Source: X

Police in Sargodha reported on Monday that they have filed criminal charges against more than 100 people involved in a recent mob attack on a Christian man and his family. The incident occurred last week after accusations surfaced that the man had desecrated the Holy Qur’an.

The chaos erupted on Saturday when locals claimed they found burnt pages of the Holy Qur’an outside the Christian man’s house. Fuelled by anger, a mob set his house and shoemaking factory on fire and beat up his son. The situation escalated quickly, resembling a scene from a chaotic riot, where emotions ran high and violence spread rapidly.

Fortunately, the police intervened and managed to rescue the Christian father and other men after dispersing the mob. Sargodha District Police Officer Assad Malhi described the police's swift actions as crucial in preventing a larger disaster and maintaining peace in the city. Despite the officers' efforts, several were injured during the clashes.

Later that day, police registered criminal cases against those involved in the violence, arresting over 100 individuals on charges that included anti-terrorism and attempted murder. The investigation is ongoing, focusing on assessing the damage and identifying all responsible parties.

The police are also working to address the underlying issues by engaging with the local community. They are collaborating with community leaders and religious scholars to promote interfaith harmony and prevent future incidents.

In response to the attack, the police have increased security around important churches in the Sargodha district. They announced on social media that more than 1,000 police officers and youth volunteers are now stationed at key churches to ensure their protection.

