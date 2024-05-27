Who will deliver Hajj sermon 2024?

Sheikh Al Muaiqly will give this year’s Arafat Khutbah (Hajj sermon 2024) at Al Namirah Mosque.

Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly is well-known for his powerful and emotional recitations and sermons, which have inspired millions of Muslims around the world.

The Arafat Khutbah is a crucial sermon in Islam, given on the Day of Arafah, the most important day of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Millions of pilgrims attend the sermon at the plains of Arafat, and many more Muslims watch and listen to it live from around the world.

As the Hajj Khateeb, Sheikh Al Muaiqly will speak to the pilgrims with wisdom, compassion, and encouragement, helping them through a key moment in their spiritual journey.



