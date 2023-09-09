Search

Morocco earthquake: FO confirms all Pakistani nationals are safe

09:25 PM | 9 Sep, 2023
Morocco earthquake
A day after a deadly 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morocco, the Foreign Office confirmed that all Pakistani nationals living in the African country are safe.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement on Saturday that Pakistan embassy staff in Rabat reached out to the Pakistani community to inquire about their safety and well-being.

She confirmed that all Pakistani nationals are safe in the North African nation after the deadly 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Morocco, Baloch said: "The people and Government of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco and express their heartfelt sympathies and condolences at the tragic loss of lives in yesterday’s earthquake."

According to the latest figures from Morocco's interior ministry, at least 1,037 people are said to have died in the deadly earthquake.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed his profound sorrow over the destruction resulting from the catastrophic earthquake in Morocco. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Kakar wrote about extending "unity and support" for the grief-stricken nation.

"Our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco. Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to Morocco in this trying time." 
 
The premier also pledged Pakistan's unwavering support to the Moroccan population and government, promising all possible assistance to help them cope with the aftermath of the natural disaster.

