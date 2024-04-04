Search

Immigration

Karachi airport's runway to stay closed for a month: Check schedule here

Web Desk
08:17 PM | 4 Apr, 2024
Karachi airport's runway to stay closed for a month: Check schedule here

KARACHI - The main runway of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi will remain shut for one month as part of the ongoing maintenance.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the development on Thursday and announced that in order to remove pieces of rubber detached from planes’ tires, the runway of the airport would remain closed for a period of one month from Monday to Friday during specified hours.

The maintenance period would span from April 4th till May 3rd and passengers are advised to contact their relevant airline to check for any disruption in flight schedule. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued to the airlines in this regard.

According to the notification, the runway would undergo maintenance as per the following schedule:

Monday:          From 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Tuesday:         From 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Wednesday:    From 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Thursday:        From 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM

Friday:             From 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

The notification states that during the main runway's closure, flights can take off and land using the airport’s secondary runway.    

It bears mentioning that the Sialkot International Airport's runway is also undergoing maintenance which would continue from May 6th to May 18th.

