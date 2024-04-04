Eidul Fitr 2024: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on April 9 for moon sighting

ISLAMABAD – The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has scheduled a meeting in Islamabad on April 9 to sight the Eidul Fitr moon, symbolizing the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan.

The gathering will be overseen by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The committee will rely on testimonies received to determine the date for Eidul Fitr 2024. This approach ensures transparency and inclusivity, underscoring the committee's steadfast adherence to Islamic traditions and values.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department has shared moon calendar 1445-1446 AH as Muslims in Pakistan and parts of the world are eagerly anticipating Eidul Fitr 2024.

In a statement, Met Office predicted Eidul-Fitr to be held on April 10. It said Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted on April 9, 2024 (Tuesday).

As per the PMD prediction, the crescent would be visible for over 50 minutes on April 9, with clear skies expected in most parts of Pakistan, although northern areas might experience cloudy conditions.