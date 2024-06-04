Search

Immigration

Portugal tightens immigration policy, revokes key law for foreigners

Web Desk
09:42 PM | 4 Jun, 2024
Portugal tightens immigration policy, revokes key law for foreigners

LISBON - The authorities in Portugal have repealed a key migration policy on Monday as the country aims to limit the number of new arrivals.

The country had introduced a policy under which non-EU migrants were allowed to move to Portugal without an employment contract and later request residency after paying social security for a year.

A fresh development in this regard is that the policy has been revoked and from now on migrants will need an employment contract before moving to Portugal.

Portugal boasts one of Europe's most open immigration regimes which attracted immigrants as well as billionaires through the Golden Visa; however, recent months have seen the policies being tilted towards the right wing.

Commenting on the migration, newly-elected Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said he wanted to "put an end to... excessive abuse" of its welcome for migrants.

As far as the statistics are concerned, Portugal's foreign population has doubled in five years as the country attracts people from Asia to work on farms and in restaurants.

The government data implies that the overseas arrivals now make up one million people and just last year, 180,000 migrants were regularized.

The Portuguese premier highlighted that there are currently around 400,000 regularization applications still pending, adding that the country needs people willing to build a fairer and more prosperous society.

 "But we cannot go to the other extreme and have wide-open doors," he warned.

The decision to revoke a key policy initiative regarding migration comes days before millions of Europeans vote for their representatives in the European Parliament. Surprisingly, the decision comes days after Germany introduced the opportunity card or 'Chancenkarte' which allows foreigners to land in the country without any job and then search for employment. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

09:42 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Portugal tightens immigration policy, revokes key law for foreigners

09:25 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Schengen style special tourist visa on the cards for Africa

09:16 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

UK's ruling party proposes visa caps as election pledge

03:46 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

China warns of reciprocal measures against US visa curbs

07:57 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Govt reveals six companies pre-qualified for PIA's privatization

07:52 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

PIA's flight operation to Europe not resuming soon: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

11:39 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Pakistan fines 6 catering companies for not meeting service standards for Hajj pilgrims

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 4 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 354.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.45 748.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: