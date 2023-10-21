Saudi Arabia considering visa exemption for this Asian country: Details inside

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia is exploring the issuance of electronic visas for visitors from Vietnam and discussing the prospect of reciprocal visa exemptions.
The discussion in this regard continues as both nations look to bolster their tourism sectors and during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to Saudi Arabia, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung held talks with Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud, who also serves as Deputy Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia.
The princess revealed the Saudi government's intent to introduce e-visas for Vietnamese tourists and collaborations with local travel firms are also planned to tailor tourism packages for Vietnamese visitors who come from a different cultural background than Saudi Arabia.
Both Saudi Arabia and Vietnam also plan to operate direct flights between the nations and Prime Minister Chinh also expressed openness to considering direct flights as a means to enhance tourism and economic ties.
At present, there are no direct flights between Vietnam and Saudi Arabia, with travel times ranging from 11 to 33 hours.
The talks for visa-free travel are at an advanced stage as Saudi Arabia has also presented a draft visa exemption agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders to Vietnamese authorities.
Once ratified, this agreement will facilitate reciprocal visa exemptions for tourists from both nations.
As far as statistics are concerned, approximately 2,000 Saudi Arabians visit Vietnam annually and in 2019, only 600 Saudi tourists explored Vietnam, partly due to the travel restrictions in place.
As part of its efforts to diversify revenue streams, Saudi Arabia aims to attract over 100 million tourists by 2030, positioning tourism as the country's second most significant revenue source after oil.
Saudi Arabia was hesitant to attract tourists but in September 2019, the kingdom formally introduced tourist visas and the initiative seems to have paid off. Last year alone, Saudi Arabia received over 90 million visitors, encompassing both international and domestic travelers and as part of Vision 2023, the nation is expected to promote tourist-friendly policies in the future as well.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee kept appreciating against the US dollar in the interbank, the local unit however saw marginal losses in the open market.
On Saturday, October 21, 2023, the US Dollar lost 80 paisa and was hovering at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.
Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham moves up by 0.75 against the Pakistani rupee and the AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal is being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.1
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.6
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.75
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan move up following a sharp surge in the international market rates of bullion.
Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest the prices of gold saw an increase of Rs2,200 and the price per tola clocked at Rs208,500.
Meanwhile, the price per 10 grams soared by Rs1,886 to Rs178,755. The single tola of 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs195,890, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs186,988 and 18k gold rate is Rs160,275.00 for a single tola.
In the international market, gold prices climbed to $1999 per ounce after an increase of $27.
Yellow metal remained volatile in Pakistan amid uncertainty, and the masses prefer to buy it in such times as a safe investment.
Earlier in October, the price of gold decreased sharply in the domestic market following stern action but it bounced back.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
