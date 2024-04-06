Will Lahore Zoo remain closed on Eidul Fitr 2024?

Lahore Zoo is one of the most recreational places for children but they would not be able to visit it on this Eidul Fitr 2024 due to renovation work.

The zoo, houses a collection of more than 1300 animals of 135 species, has been closed temporarily, authorities said, adding that it would take a month or more for complete renovation.

The provincial government wants to transform the infrastructure and facilities at the zoo to make it an ideal family recreation park.

Reports said the Lahore Zoo would be open for public by Eiul Adha.

Children are set to enjoy around five holidays on the eve of Eid, starting from April 10, and they do not need to be depressed over the closure of zoo as the Lahore Safari Park is opened for them during these days.

Why Lahore Zoo is temporarily closed?

The Lahore Zoon has been temporarily closed due to the renovation work, which can take a month or more.

How much is the ticket for Lahore Safari Park?

The operational timings of the zoo are from 09:00 am till sunset and the zoo is open round the week. Ticket rate for adult stands at Rs40 while per child ticket price is Rs20.