Will Lahore Zoo remain closed on Eidul Fitr 2024?

Lahore Zoo is one of the most recreational places for children but they would not be able to visit it on this Eidul Fitr 2024 due to renovation work.
The zoo, houses a collection of more than 1300 animals of 135 species, has been closed temporarily, authorities said, adding that it would take a month or more for complete renovation.
The provincial government wants to transform the infrastructure and facilities at the zoo to make it an ideal family recreation park.
Reports said the Lahore Zoo would be open for public by Eiul Adha.
Children are set to enjoy around five holidays on the eve of Eid, starting from April 10, and they do not need to be depressed over the closure of zoo as the Lahore Safari Park is opened for them during these days.
The Lahore Zoon has been temporarily closed due to the renovation work, which can take a month or more.
The operational timings of the zoo are from 09:00 am till sunset and the zoo is open round the week. Ticket rate for adult stands at Rs40 while per child ticket price is Rs20.
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.