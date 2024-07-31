Pakistan govt announces new Petrol, Diesel prices for August today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government will announce new prices of all petroleum products today on Wednesday for August 2024, with Petrol and diesel rates expected to fall to Rs8.50 per litre.
Reports quoting shared online claims petrol price could witness drop for first half of August 2024. The government officials have not shared any update yet, and the final announcement will be made after today's meeting.
Petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices are expected to decrease by about Rs3 and Rs8.50 per litre, respectively, starting August 1 amid drop in international prices and reduced import premiums.
The international price of petrol has dropped to $87.50 per barrel and HSD to $94. Despite these reductions, petrol will remain above Rs272 per litre and HSD close to Rs275 per litre, assuming the petroleum levy is not increased.
Sharif-left government lately raised the petroleum levy limit to Rs70 per litre to collect higher revenue in the upcoming fiscal year.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
