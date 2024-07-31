Search

Pakistan govt announces new Petrol, Diesel prices for August today

Web Desk
10:31 AM | 31 Jul, 2024
Pakistan govt announces new Petrol, Diesel prices for August today
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government will announce new prices of all petroleum products today on Wednesday for August 2024, with Petrol and diesel rates expected to fall to Rs8.50 per litre.

Reports quoting shared online claims petrol price could witness drop for first half of August 2024. The government officials have not shared any update yet, and the final announcement will be made after today's meeting.

Expected Petrol Price in Pakistan

Petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices are expected to decrease by about Rs3 and Rs8.50 per litre, respectively, starting August 1 amid drop in international prices and reduced import premiums.

The international price of petrol has dropped to $87.50 per barrel and HSD to $94. Despite these reductions, petrol will remain above Rs272 per litre and HSD close to Rs275 per litre, assuming the petroleum levy is not increased.

Sharif-left government lately raised the petroleum levy limit to Rs70 per litre to collect higher revenue in the upcoming fiscal year.
 
Pakistan govt announces new Petrol, Diesel prices for August today

