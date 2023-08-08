Gold price declines by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices plunged in domestic market on Tuesday inline with downward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold plunged by Rs600 to close at Rs221,100 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decline of Rs514 to settle at Rs189,558, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $13 to settle at $1,927 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2750 and Rs2,357.680, respectively.

