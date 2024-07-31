Iran's Supreme National Security Council holds key meeting after Haniyeh's assassination

TEHRAN – Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assasinated in an Israeli coordinated strike in Iranian capital Tehran, where he had been attending the inauguration of the country's new President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Soon after shocking development, Iran's Supreme National Security Council flocked with top commanders from Revolutionary Guards to discuss assassination of Haniyeh.
Reports in international media suggest Haniyeh's assassination a major trouble for Iranian authorities as Haniyeh was in Tehran at the time, despite recent Israeli restraint from targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar.
Iranian foreign ministry official said Haniyeh's blood will never be wasted and claimed it will strengthen deep and unbreakable bond between Tehran, and Palestine.
On the other hand, Israeli ministers reacted to development, although there has been no formal response from the Israeli government yet.
Israel's right wing leaders cheered the assassination, saying world will better place. Tel Aviv communications minister and other government officials also celebrated the death of top Hamas leader.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
