Iran's Supreme National Security Council holds key meeting after Haniyeh's assassination

TEHRAN – Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assasinated in an Israeli coordinated strike in Iranian capital Tehran, where he had been attending the inauguration of the country's new President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Soon after shocking development, Iran's Supreme National Security Council flocked with top commanders from Revolutionary Guards to discuss assassination of Haniyeh.

Reports in international media suggest Haniyeh's assassination a major trouble for Iranian authorities as Haniyeh was in Tehran at the time, despite recent Israeli restraint from targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar.

Iranian foreign ministry official said Haniyeh's blood will never be wasted and claimed it will strengthen deep and unbreakable bond between Tehran, and Palestine.

On the other hand, Israeli ministers reacted to development, although there has been no formal response from the Israeli government yet.

Israel's right wing leaders cheered the assassination, saying world will better place. Tel Aviv communications minister and other government officials also celebrated the death of top Hamas leader.