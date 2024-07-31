Anas Shah clinches Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024 title

KARACHI – Pakistan Army's Anas Ali Shah emerged victorious in the Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024, presented by Friends of Pakistan Squash, at the PN Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex in Karachi.
In a thrilling men's final, Anas Shah outpaced fellow Pakistan Army player Saddamul Haq 3-1, dominating the match from start to finish. After losing the first game 5-11, Anas made a strong comeback and won the next three games by 11-5,11-6,11-8 to claim the title in 32 minutes.
In the U-17 category, Adnan Zaman showcased exceptional skill, defeating Zuhaib Khan 3-0 to claim the title. The finals were graced by squash legend Jahangir Khan and Atif Wasi, who distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up.
Jahangir Khan praised the talented young players, saying, "We have a wealth of squash talent in Pakistan, and we're working to provide them with maximum international exposure to help them excel. However, we urgently need government and corporate investment to support these players and reclaim Pakistan's squash glory."
The squash legend also thanked the sponsors for their support and commended the organizers, Pakistan Navy, and coach Naveed Alam for their contributions to the event's success.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.