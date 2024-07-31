Search

Sports

Anas Shah clinches Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024 title

11:32 AM | 31 Jul, 2024
Anas Shah clinches Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024 title
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan Army's Anas Ali Shah emerged victorious in the Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024, presented by Friends of Pakistan Squash, at the PN Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex in Karachi.  

In a thrilling men's final, Anas Shah outpaced fellow Pakistan Army player Saddamul Haq 3-1, dominating the match from start to finish. After losing the first game 5-11, Anas made a strong comeback and won the next three games by 11-5,11-6,11-8 to claim the title in 32 minutes.  

In the U-17 category, Adnan Zaman showcased exceptional skill, defeating Zuhaib Khan 3-0 to claim the title. The finals were graced by squash legend Jahangir Khan and Atif Wasi, who distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up. 

Jahangir Khan praised the talented young players, saying, "We have a wealth of squash talent in Pakistan, and we're working to provide them with maximum international exposure to help them excel. However, we urgently need government and corporate investment to support these players and reclaim Pakistan's squash glory." 

The squash legend also thanked the sponsors for their support and commended the organizers, Pakistan Navy, and coach Naveed Alam for their contributions to the event's success.

Sports

11:32 AM | 31 Jul, 2024

Anas Shah clinches Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024 title

08:58 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Waqar Younis to share PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's burden

10:13 AM | 30 Jul, 2024

I play for Pakistan, not for captaincy, says Shaheen Afridi

09:49 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

French climber scales Pakistan’s K2 in record time

08:51 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Pakistan's street footballers continue winning streak in Norway Cup ...

06:13 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Sultana Bibi becomes third Pakistani woman to summit K2

Sports

05:59 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

India to host Asia Cup 2025, says ACC 

11:29 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistani swimmers put up a poor show at Paris Olympics 2024

08:11 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Sri Lanka beat India by 8 wickets to lift Women's Asia Cup trophy

Advertisement

Latest

01:41 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Who leaked Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s obscene video online?

Gold & Silver

05:01 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check per tola rates

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 31 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: