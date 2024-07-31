Ismail Haniyeh Assassination: Here's how world reacted to killing of Hamas leader

Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iranian capital city in a targeted attack by Israel. Palestinian resistance group Hamas confirmed death of Mr Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards.
The political leader of Hamas was in Iran to attend inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.
As Haniyeh's assassination sent shockwaves, several countries responded to the development.
Kremlin was among first countries to respond as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov condemned assassination as an unacceptable political act.
Mikhail warned that such moved could only escalate tensions in the region that saw thousands of casualties.
Pakistani leaders expressed deep sorrow and condemnation over Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran. Maulana Fazlur Rehman vowed to honor Haniyeh through a National Assembly resolution and called for nationwide protests.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq denounced the attack as brutal and a breach of international law. Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed compared the killing to past high-profile assassinations and criticized Israeli actions, suggesting only the US might influence Israel.
Jamaat e Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman condemned Israeli aggression and urged more proactive measures from the Muslim world. Nationwide protests are planned in Pakistan to show solidarity with the Palestinian cause.
Turkish Foreign Minister also extended condolences to Palestinian people and lamented Netanyahu government for its lack of commitment to peace.
Ankara said Haniyeh's assassination will escalate regional conflicts if the international community does not intervene to address actions of Tel Aviv.
Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared Haniyeh's death would not be in vain and would fortify Iran’s ties with the Palestinian people and resistance groups.
Tehran also convened a high-level security meeting to deliberate on the response to the assassination, involving the Supreme National Security Council and senior Revolutionary Guards officials.
Yemen's Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee denounced the killing as a terrorist act and a blatant disregard for legal and moral principles.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
