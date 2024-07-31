Search

Ismail Haniyeh Assassination: Here's how world reacted to killing of Hamas leader

Web Desk
12:16 PM | 31 Jul, 2024
Ismail Haniyeh Assassination: Here's how world reacted to killing of Hamas leader
Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iranian capital city in a targeted attack by Israel. Palestinian resistance group Hamas confirmed death of Mr Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards.

The political leader of Hamas was in Iran to attend inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

As Haniyeh's assassination sent shockwaves, several countries responded to the development.

Russia

Kremlin was among first countries to respond as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov condemned assassination as an unacceptable political act.

Mikhail warned that such moved could only escalate tensions in the region that saw thousands of casualties.

Pakistani leaders

Pakistani leaders expressed deep sorrow and condemnation over Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran. Maulana Fazlur Rehman vowed to honor Haniyeh through a National Assembly resolution and called for nationwide protests.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq denounced the attack as brutal and a breach of international law. Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed compared the killing to past high-profile assassinations and criticized Israeli actions, suggesting only the US might influence Israel.

Jamaat e Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman condemned Israeli aggression and urged more proactive measures from the Muslim world. Nationwide protests are planned in Pakistan to show solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister also extended condolences to Palestinian people and lamented Netanyahu government for its lack of commitment to peace.

Ankara said Haniyeh's assassination will escalate regional conflicts if the international community does not intervene to address actions of Tel Aviv.

Iran

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared Haniyeh's death would not be in vain and would fortify Iran’s ties with the Palestinian people and resistance groups.

Tehran also convened a high-level security meeting to deliberate on the response to the assassination, involving the Supreme National Security Council and senior Revolutionary Guards officials.

Houthis

Yemen's Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee denounced the killing as a terrorist act and a blatant disregard for legal and moral principles.

