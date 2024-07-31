Search

PakistanViral

Who leaked Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s obscene video online?

Web Desk
01:41 PM | 31 Jul, 2024
Who leaked Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s obscene video online?
Source: screengrabs

Controversial writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar remains in the news after a series of events including his abduction and now an alleged explicit clip of the playwright is all over the internet. 

On Tuesday, Pakistanis were shocked to see an alleged explicit video of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, showing noted writers' private moments with a woman, who is said to be Amna Arooj.

The disgraced clip was shared on social media in two parts, first half of the clip shows Qamar with a woman in a room smoking a cigarette, while the other contains explicit content featuring duo.

Amid the wide discussion on the topic, the video is attributed to Hassan Shah, the mastermind of a honey trap gang. Shah, who was apprehended by Lahore police in Peshawar, confessed that Qamar had visited the woman’s home with inappropriate intentions rather than for scriptwriting purposes.

Ongoing investigations have led to the arrest of Shah, the woman involved, and 12 other gang members.

Mastermind behind honey trap of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar arrested

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:41 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Who leaked Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s obscene video online?

01:14 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Pakistani leaders mourn assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, ...

11:49 AM | 31 Jul, 2024

Pakistani origin Waseem Butt elected as First Muslim Parliamentary ...

11:16 AM | 31 Jul, 2024

FBR Chairman Amjad Zubair Tiwana 'resigns amid internal discontent'

10:04 AM | 31 Jul, 2024

Turkish Warship TCG KINALIADA arrives in Pakistan for talks on joint ...

09:32 AM | 31 Jul, 2024

CDA planning world class Safari Park in Islamabad to boost tourism

Most viewed

06:51 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

30 dead, 145 injured in ongoing Parachinar tribal conflict

04:33 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistani swimmer Jehanara finishes third in 200m freestyle heat at ...

03:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Pakistan Army’s ex-Lt Col Akbar Hussain convicted for inciting ...

01:18 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah ties the knot again (VIDEO)

09:53 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

New details surface about Pakistani woman who went viral for hosting ...

06:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

WATCH: Heavy rains wash away Mahandri Bridge in Kaghan Valley

Advertisement

Latest

01:41 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Who leaked Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s obscene video online?

Gold & Silver

05:01 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check per tola rates

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 31 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: