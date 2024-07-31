Who leaked Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s obscene video online?

Controversial writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar remains in the news after a series of events including his abduction and now an alleged explicit clip of the playwright is all over the internet.
On Tuesday, Pakistanis were shocked to see an alleged explicit video of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, showing noted writers' private moments with a woman, who is said to be Amna Arooj.
The disgraced clip was shared on social media in two parts, first half of the clip shows Qamar with a woman in a room smoking a cigarette, while the other contains explicit content featuring duo.
Amid the wide discussion on the topic, the video is attributed to Hassan Shah, the mastermind of a honey trap gang. Shah, who was apprehended by Lahore police in Peshawar, confessed that Qamar had visited the woman’s home with inappropriate intentions rather than for scriptwriting purposes.
Ongoing investigations have led to the arrest of Shah, the woman involved, and 12 other gang members.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
