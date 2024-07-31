Who leaked Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s obscene video online?

Controversial writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar remains in the news after a series of events including his abduction and now an alleged explicit clip of the playwright is all over the internet.

On Tuesday, Pakistanis were shocked to see an alleged explicit video of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, showing noted writers' private moments with a woman, who is said to be Amna Arooj.

The disgraced clip was shared on social media in two parts, first half of the clip shows Qamar with a woman in a room smoking a cigarette, while the other contains explicit content featuring duo.

Amid the wide discussion on the topic, the video is attributed to Hassan Shah, the mastermind of a honey trap gang. Shah, who was apprehended by Lahore police in Peshawar, confessed that Qamar had visited the woman’s home with inappropriate intentions rather than for scriptwriting purposes.

Ongoing investigations have led to the arrest of Shah, the woman involved, and 12 other gang members.