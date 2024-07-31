Search

Lifestyle

Single girls more attracted to married men these days, says Fatima Effendi

03:05 PM | 31 Jul, 2024
Single girls more attracted to married men these days, says Fatima Effendi
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Fatima Effendi recently talked about change in behaviours of girls, saying nowadays they like married men more than single ones.

The Zindaan starlet made the statement in a podcast where she shared views on range of topics including career, children and personal life.

In response to a question, Fatima Effendi said that she had observed that many women engaged in fight with the girls, who are in relationship with their husbands.

Advising such women, she said they should bring their husbands to task, emphasizing that “their husbands are not naïve”.

At the same time, she also held those women equally responsible who developed relations with a married man.

While talking about her understandings about society, Effendi observed that girls today are more attracted to married men because they are financially stable.

She pointed out that social media plays a significant role in this trend, as people are influenced by the luxurious lives they observe online and desire similar lifestyles.

Lifestyle

03:05 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Single girls more attracted to married men these days, says Fatima ...

08:41 AM | 31 Jul, 2024

Stage actor, comedian Sardar Kamal dies of heart attack in Lahore

10:05 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Comedian Sardar Kamal passes away

02:50 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s ‘obscene video’ with woman leaked online

01:18 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah ties the knot again (VIDEO)

11:25 AM | 30 Jul, 2024

Mastermind behind honey trap of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar arrested

Lifestyle

01:20 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Fawad Khan's Barzakh series comes under fire over 'gay kiss'

09:53 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

New details surface about Pakistani woman who went viral for hosting ...

09:04 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Mahira Khan shares an old dance video and her fans are loving it!

08:37 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Here is how a young shepherd from Swat became a Coke Studio sensation

05:42 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Noor Zarmina wins Miss Universe Pakistan title

Advertisement

Latest

05:02 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Kuwait eases family visa rules for foreigners: Here's what has changed

Gold & Silver

02:30 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan as per tola price reaches Rs253,500

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 31 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: