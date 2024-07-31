Single girls more attracted to married men these days, says Fatima Effendi

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Fatima Effendi recently talked about change in behaviours of girls, saying nowadays they like married men more than single ones.

The Zindaan starlet made the statement in a podcast where she shared views on range of topics including career, children and personal life.

In response to a question, Fatima Effendi said that she had observed that many women engaged in fight with the girls, who are in relationship with their husbands.

Advising such women, she said they should bring their husbands to task, emphasizing that “their husbands are not naïve”.

At the same time, she also held those women equally responsible who developed relations with a married man.

While talking about her understandings about society, Effendi observed that girls today are more attracted to married men because they are financially stable.

She pointed out that social media plays a significant role in this trend, as people are influenced by the luxurious lives they observe online and desire similar lifestyles.