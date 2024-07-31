Internet services disrupted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Internet services disrupted across Pakistan on Thursday as various users have complained about it on social media.

Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) spokesperson in a statement said broadband services are down in parts of country.

He said that efforts are being made to resolve the issue.

Sources said the internet services are dead slow in parts of the country due to disruption in Google DN Service.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp and other social media apps including Facebook and Instagram disrupted in the country as government of Pakistan completed trial of social media firewall.

A report shared by local news channel quoting sources from Interior Ministry said trial successfully prevented downloading of images, voice messages, and videos on social media platforms.

The firewall also disrupted mobile signals and internet services, as it was tested using mobile data. After the trial, PTA informed all mobile companies about the firewall's implementation.

After successful trials, the government is looking to proceed with purchasing the firewall. The Ministry of Interior has already issued a tender for its acquisition.

This is a developing story...