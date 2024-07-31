Internet services disrupted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Internet services disrupted across Pakistan on Thursday as various users have complained about it on social media.
Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) spokesperson in a statement said broadband services are down in parts of country.
He said that efforts are being made to resolve the issue.
Sources said the internet services are dead slow in parts of the country due to disruption in Google DN Service.
Earlier this month, WhatsApp and other social media apps including Facebook and Instagram disrupted in the country as government of Pakistan completed trial of social media firewall.
A report shared by local news channel quoting sources from Interior Ministry said trial successfully prevented downloading of images, voice messages, and videos on social media platforms.
The firewall also disrupted mobile signals and internet services, as it was tested using mobile data. After the trial, PTA informed all mobile companies about the firewall's implementation.
After successful trials, the government is looking to proceed with purchasing the firewall. The Ministry of Interior has already issued a tender for its acquisition.
This is a developing story...
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
