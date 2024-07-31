Search

‘Shocked’ Pakistan condemns assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh

03:35 PM | 31 Jul, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has condemned the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement, said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including extrajudicial and extraterritorial killings irrespective of the motives.

She said Pakistan is deeply shocked by the timing of this reckless act, coinciding with the inauguration of the President of Iran, an event attended by several foreign dignitaries, including the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

The spokesperson said Pakistan views with serious concern the growing Israeli adventurism in the region. She said its latest acts constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region and undermine efforts for peace.

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in an Israeli coordinated strike in Iranian capital Tehran, where he had been attending the inauguration of the country's new President Masoud Pezeshkian. 

