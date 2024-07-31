Kuwait begins deportation of visa limit violators: Details inside

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait has started deportation proceedings against several individuals who have overstayed their visit visas, along with their sponsors, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior.

The action follows directives from the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Saud Al Sabah and as per the ministry, both the overstayers and their sponsors - despite holding valid residency permits - are being deported for failing to comply with visit visa regulations and the terms of their signed pledges.

The fresh crackdown came to light after the General Department of Residency Affairs Investigations, along with other authorities, discovered that several women had allowed their husbands and children, who were on visit visas, to overstay their legal period in the country; legal action is now being taken against these sponsors and their visitors.

The Ministry has stressed its commitment to enforcing residency laws and holding both sponsors and visitors accountable, reiterating the necessity for all visitors to adhere strictly to their visa time limits and depart the country upon expiration to avoid legal consequences.

Meanwhile, Brigadier-General Mohammad Al Wazzan, Director of the Capital Residence Affairs Department, announced forthcoming residence law amendments to address illegal residency issues and streamline Kuwait’s labor market, Gulf News reported.

In an interview, Al Wazzan mentioned that the new measures will introduce stricter penalties for both workers and sponsors who violate residency laws. These revisions aim to enhance oversight, streamline recruitment procedures, and better organize the labor market.