Pakistan's three major airports to install e-gates for swift immigration

LAHORE - Significant advancements are anticipated in the realm of air travel in Pakistan, with plans underway to introduce state-of-the-art 'e-gates' at major airports across the country.

Well-placed sources have confided that to streamline immigration processes similar to those witnessed in developed nations, e-gates are being installed at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport, and Islamabad International Airport.

The installation of the equipment is poised to revolutionize the immigration experience for passengers, providing swift and efficient clearance.

Airport authorities have reportedly commenced the installation of these 'e-gates' at the designated terminals and discussions between the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and a prominent United Arab Emirates-based company have set the groundwork for the deployment of these modernized systems.

As far as the advantages are concerned, these 'e-gates' are designed to offer passengers a hassle-free alternative to the traditional long queues associated with immigration procedures.

To avail this advanced facility, travelers are required to possess an e-passport, ensuring a seamless transition through immigration checkpoints.

The installation of the latest equipment comes months after latest baggage scanning machine was installed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

UK's High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott had inaugurated the scanning machine at the airport as part of a growing cooperation in aviation security between Pakistan and Britain's civil aviation authorities.

The installation of the machine is useful for travelers as it would save time. At present, the UK and other Western countries require hold baggage to be scanned a second time after the boarding card is issued but the machine at the Karachi airport would now save the flyers from wasting extra time.

Pakistan is revolutionizing its airports to improve the services and the former regime had also announced to outsource the Islamabad airport for a period of 12 years. Besides, the airports in Lahore and Islamabad would also be outsourced so that the passengers enjoy improved service delivery while savoring the delight of the travel.