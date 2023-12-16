Search

Immigration

Pakistan's three major airports to install e-gates for swift immigration

Web Desk
05:02 PM | 16 Dec, 2023
Pakistan's three major airports to install e-gates for swift immigration

LAHORE - Significant advancements are anticipated in the realm of air travel in Pakistan, with plans underway to introduce state-of-the-art 'e-gates' at major airports across the country.

Well-placed sources have confided that to streamline immigration processes similar to those witnessed in developed nations, e-gates are being installed at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport, and Islamabad International Airport.

The installation of the equipment is poised to revolutionize the immigration experience for passengers, providing swift and efficient clearance.

Airport authorities have reportedly commenced the installation of these 'e-gates' at the designated terminals and discussions between the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and a prominent United Arab Emirates-based company have set the groundwork for the deployment of these modernized systems.

As far as the advantages are concerned, these 'e-gates' are designed to offer passengers a hassle-free alternative to the traditional long queues associated with immigration procedures.

To avail this advanced facility, travelers are required to possess an e-passport, ensuring a seamless transition through immigration checkpoints.

The installation of the latest equipment comes months after latest baggage scanning machine was installed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. 

UK's High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott had inaugurated the scanning machine at the airport as part of a growing cooperation in aviation security between Pakistan and Britain's civil aviation authorities.

The installation of the machine is useful for travelers as it would save time. At present, the UK and other Western countries require hold baggage to be scanned a second time after the boarding card is issued but the machine at the Karachi airport would now save the flyers from wasting extra time.

Pakistan is revolutionizing its airports to improve the services and the former regime had also announced to outsource the Islamabad airport for a period of 12 years. Besides, the airports in Lahore and Islamabad would also be outsourced so that the passengers enjoy improved service delivery while savoring the delight of the travel. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

12:52 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Pakistan launches pro-investment visa to spur economic growth

12:36 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

IELTS introduces single component retake option for Pakistan: Details ...

03:41 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

French president suffers massive blow as lawmakers reject immigration ...

12:02 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Iranian airline launches direct flights to Pakistan: Here's flight ...

04:15 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Australia to slash migration by 50 percent in major blow to students: ...

02:44 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Hajj 2024: Pakistan extends application submission deadline for ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:02 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Pakistan's three major airports to install e-gates for swift immigration

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 16 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 16, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 360.50  for buying, and 364 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.30 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.30.

USD to PKR

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.50  284.50   
Euro EUR 310  313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.50   364 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.30  78.00   
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.30      76.00   
Australian Dollar AUD 187.50    190.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold touches 10-day high in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 16 Dec 2023

Gold prices touched 10-day high on Saturday as price of precious metal gained momentum.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 16 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,600 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,660.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: