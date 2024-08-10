Residence Visa violators to get grace period for avoiding fines, UAE confirms

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced that foreigners who have violated their residence visas will have a two-month grace period to have their fines waived.

During the period starting from September 1, violators can avoid paying any fines, as per the Federal Law on the Entry and Residency of Foreigners.

In this regard, it has been announced that the government will take steps to make this process easy, allowing people to either fix their visa status or leave the country without any legal issues.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) stated that this decision gives violators a chance to legalize their status, reflecting the UAE's values of compassion and tolerance, Khaleej Times reported.

The procedures regarding amnesty will be announced soon; however, the visa violators feel relieved by the latest announcement as they have more time and flexibility to avoid fines.

As far as the rules are concerned, the length of a UAE residence visa depends on the type and sponsor. For instance, a sponsored visa could be valid for 1, 2 or 3 years, while a self-sponsored visa can be utilized for up to 5 or 10 years.

If someone stays in the country after their visa expires without renewing it, they will have to pay fines. As of 2023, overstaying fines have been reduced to Dh50 per day from Dh100 per day. Expats looking to renew their visas also get a grace period of up to six months after their visa expires or is canceled.