“Azm-e-Istiqbaal” stamp released to honor Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic gold

In a special tribute marking Pakistan's 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the issuance of a commemorative postage stamp titled "Azm-e-Istiqbaal". This unique stamp honors Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's celebrated javelin thrower, whose remarkable achievements at the Paris Olympics have captured national pride.

Arshad Nadeem achieved international acclaim by setting a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters, securing Pakistan's first Olympic gold medal in 40 years. His exceptional performance has not only made him a symbol of national pride but also an inspiring role model for the youth of Pakistan.

The commemorative stamp features Nadeem's image, celebrating his contribution to the country's sporting history. The design incorporates an illustration of Minar-e-Pakistan, symbolizing the nation's struggle for independence and its ongoing journey towards development and stability.

The issuance of this stamp serves as a reminder of Pakistan's struggle for freedom, the sacrifices made along the way, and the government's commitment to national stability and progress. It is a tribute to the resilience and achievements of its citizens, reflecting the spirit of "Azm-e-Istiqbaal."

The stamp is intended to inspire future generations by highlighting the enduring legacy of Pakistan's struggle for independence and the significant milestones achieved in its modern history.