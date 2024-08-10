“Azm-e-Istiqbaal” stamp released to honor Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic gold

In a special tribute marking Pakistan's 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the issuance of a commemorative postage stamp titled "Azm-e-Istiqbaal". This unique stamp honors Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's celebrated javelin thrower, whose remarkable achievements at the Paris Olympics have captured national pride.
Arshad Nadeem achieved international acclaim by setting a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters, securing Pakistan's first Olympic gold medal in 40 years. His exceptional performance has not only made him a symbol of national pride but also an inspiring role model for the youth of Pakistan.
The commemorative stamp features Nadeem's image, celebrating his contribution to the country's sporting history. The design incorporates an illustration of Minar-e-Pakistan, symbolizing the nation's struggle for independence and its ongoing journey towards development and stability.
The issuance of this stamp serves as a reminder of Pakistan's struggle for freedom, the sacrifices made along the way, and the government's commitment to national stability and progress. It is a tribute to the resilience and achievements of its citizens, reflecting the spirit of "Azm-e-Istiqbaal."
The stamp is intended to inspire future generations by highlighting the enduring legacy of Pakistan's struggle for independence and the significant milestones achieved in its modern history.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.