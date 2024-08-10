Lahore police arrest leader of eunuch gang targeting students

LAHORE - The Dolphin Police have successfully apprehended the leader of an eunuch gang involved in robbing students in Lahore.

According to reports, the gang, operating near the Nursery Chowk on Canal Road, was caught in the act of robbing students. Following a distress call to the emergency hotline 15, the Dolphin Police team arrived promptly at the scene. While the leader of the gang was arrested, several accomplices managed to flee.

A spokesperson for the Dolphin Police revealed that the gang had previously committed similar crimes on both sides of the road. The area in question is commonly used by students traveling to and from the university. The eunuchs were known for using intimidation and deceit to forcibly snatch mobile phones and cash from their victims. The arrested individual, identified as Ayesha, had recently stolen 15,000 rupees from a citizen.

The spokesperson further stated that the affected citizens were able to identify the arrested eunuch, who is originally from Layyah. The police recovered a mobile phone and air buds from the detainee. The case has been handed over to the L Block Police Station for further investigation, while efforts to capture the remaining fugitives continue.