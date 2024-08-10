Search

Pakistan

Lahore police arrest leader of eunuch gang targeting students

07:06 PM | 10 Aug, 2024
eunuch gang

LAHORE -  The Dolphin Police have successfully apprehended the leader of an eunuch gang involved in robbing students in Lahore.

According to reports, the gang, operating near the Nursery Chowk on Canal Road, was caught in the act of robbing students. Following a distress call to the emergency hotline 15, the Dolphin Police team arrived promptly at the scene. While the leader of the gang was arrested, several accomplices managed to flee.

A spokesperson for the Dolphin Police revealed that the gang had previously committed similar crimes on both sides of the road. The area in question is commonly used by students traveling to and from the university. The eunuchs were known for using intimidation and deceit to forcibly snatch mobile phones and cash from their victims. The arrested individual, identified as Ayesha, had recently stolen 15,000 rupees from a citizen.

The spokesperson further stated that the affected citizens were able to identify the arrested eunuch, who is originally from Layyah. The police recovered a mobile phone and air buds from the detainee. The case has been handed over to the L Block Police Station for further investigation, while efforts to capture the remaining fugitives continue.

Pakistan

08:06 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Suzuki GD 110s latest price, installment plans with 0% markup [August ...

07:06 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Lahore police arrest leader of eunuch gang targeting students

06:12 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Punjab boards inter part 2 results 2024 date revealed

06:06 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

“Azm-e-Istiqbaal” stamp released to honor Arshad Nadeem’s ...

05:40 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Swat and surrounding areas

05:23 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

KP announces free solar systems for 100,000 families; check ...

Pakistan

09:24 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Result 2024

09:51 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Sahiwal 9th Class Result 2024 - Check full result here

10:44 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Bahawalpur Class 9 Results 2024; Check Results Online

09:40 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Matric Result 2024 - Check results here

09:54 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Sargodha Class 9 Result 2024; Check full Results here

09:00 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Lahore 9th Class Result 2024

Advertisement

Latest

08:06 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Suzuki GD 110s latest price, installment plans with 0% markup [August 2024 update]

Gold & Silver

05:25 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 10 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: