Arshad Nadeem's grand reception tonight: Details Inside

Arshad Nadeem, who recently clinched the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, is set to return to Pakistan tonight. Preparations are in full swing for a grand reception at Lahore Airport, marking the athlete’s historic achievement.
The Lahore Police have organized a momentous VIP protocol to honor Nadeem. Over 150 police personnel, including officers and security staff, will ensure his safety and provide a high-level security detail. Nadeem’s convoy will be preceded by a traffic police pilot, and elite force vehicles will escort his car.
According to police officials, a traffic pilot and a DSP-rank officer will accompany Nadeem throughout the route, with divisional SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs coordinating his reception in their respective areas.
In Nadeem’s hometown of Mian Channu, Chack 101, announcements have been made urging residents to prepare for the airport pick-up. Government buses have been dispatched to transport villagers to Lahore Airport, ensuring their participation in the welcoming festivities.
Nadeem, accompanied by Major General (retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi, the Vice President of Asian Athletics and Chairman of South Asian Athletics, has departed from Paris.
In anticipation of the influx of visitors and media, Lahore Traffic Police have implemented comprehensive traffic management plans for roads surrounding the airport. Under the supervision of SP Muneer Hashmi, six inspectors and 42 wardens will be deployed to manage traffic congestion. Arrangements have been made for the service road, Ring Road, and Airport Road to handle the expected crowd.
The reception is set to celebrate Nadeem’s remarkable achievement, which has brought immense pride to Pakistan. The grand welcome is a testament to the nation’s recognition and appreciation of his historic Olympic triumph.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.