Arshad Nadeem's grand reception tonight: Details Inside

Arshad Nadeem, who recently clinched the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, is set to return to Pakistan tonight. Preparations are in full swing for a grand reception at Lahore Airport, marking the athlete’s historic achievement.

The Lahore Police have organized a momentous VIP protocol to honor Nadeem. Over 150 police personnel, including officers and security staff, will ensure his safety and provide a high-level security detail. Nadeem’s convoy will be preceded by a traffic police pilot, and elite force vehicles will escort his car.

According to police officials, a traffic pilot and a DSP-rank officer will accompany Nadeem throughout the route, with divisional SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs coordinating his reception in their respective areas.

In Nadeem’s hometown of Mian Channu, Chack 101, announcements have been made urging residents to prepare for the airport pick-up. Government buses have been dispatched to transport villagers to Lahore Airport, ensuring their participation in the welcoming festivities.

Nadeem, accompanied by Major General (retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi, the Vice President of Asian Athletics and Chairman of South Asian Athletics, has departed from Paris.

In anticipation of the influx of visitors and media, Lahore Traffic Police have implemented comprehensive traffic management plans for roads surrounding the airport. Under the supervision of SP Muneer Hashmi, six inspectors and 42 wardens will be deployed to manage traffic congestion. Arrangements have been made for the service road, Ring Road, and Airport Road to handle the expected crowd.

The reception is set to celebrate Nadeem’s remarkable achievement, which has brought immense pride to Pakistan. The grand welcome is a testament to the nation’s recognition and appreciation of his historic Olympic triumph.