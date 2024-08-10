How much money will Arshad Nadeem receive in cash prizes?

Arshad Nadeem's gold medal win in the javelin throw final of Paris Olympics, with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, has been met with overwhelming national pride.
The athlete is set to receive a total of over PKR 150 million in rewards from various government officials, celebrities, and organizations.
The major contributions include:
1. PKR 100 million pledged by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz
2. PKR 2 million announced by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan
3. PKR 50 million from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, with an additional PKR 1 million from Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori
4. PKR 1 million each from popular singer Ali Zafar and cricketer Ahmad Shahzad
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday issued instructions to award one of the country’s highest civilian honors to javelin ace Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics with a massive throw of 92.97 meters this week.
Nadeem, who hails from a poor family in a rural settlement in the central Pakistani region of Khanewal, made history by ending his country’s 32-year Olympic medal drought while setting a new Games record.
He was expected to face tight competition from other athletes, particularly India’s defending champion Neeraj Chopra, but put significant pressure on them with his record-breaking throw on the second attempt.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
