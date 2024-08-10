Toyota announces latest hybrid car as gift for Arshad Nadeem

Toyota announced on Saturday it would gift Olympic gold medal winner Arshad Nadeem the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric "as a token of our appreciation for his unwavering dedication and the pride he has brought to Pakistan at the Paris Olympics 2024".

In an announcement on its official facebook page, Toyota announced, "Arshad Nadeem has been a Toyota-sponsored athlete since October 2023, embodying our shared values of determination and excellence. As a token of our appreciation for his unwavering dedication and the pride he has brought to Pakistan at the Paris Olympics 2024, we are excited to gift our gold medalist the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric. We are proud to have him as part of our journey and look forward to driving forward together."

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday directed that one of the country’s highest civilian honors be awarded to javelin star Arshad Nadeem, who secured a gold medal at the Paris Olympics with an impressive throw of 92.97 meters earlier this week.

Nadeem, who comes from a humble background in a rural area of Khanewal, central Pakistan, made history by ending the nation’s 32-year Olympic medal drought while also setting a new Olympic record.

Though he was expected to face stiff competition from other athletes, particularly India’s defending champion Neeraj Chopra, Nadeem put immense pressure on his rivals with his record-breaking throw on his second attempt.

On Friday, Nadeem proudly stood on the winners’ podium in Champions Park near the Eiffel Tower, with Pakistan’s flag flying high and the national anthem playing in the background.

