Toyota announces latest hybrid car as gift for Arshad Nadeem

Toyota announced on Saturday it would gift Olympic gold medal winner Arshad Nadeem the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric "as a token of our appreciation for his unwavering dedication and the pride he has brought to Pakistan at the Paris Olympics 2024".
In an announcement on its official facebook page, Toyota announced, "Arshad Nadeem has been a Toyota-sponsored athlete since October 2023, embodying our shared values of determination and excellence. As a token of our appreciation for his unwavering dedication and the pride he has brought to Pakistan at the Paris Olympics 2024, we are excited to gift our gold medalist the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric. We are proud to have him as part of our journey and look forward to driving forward together."
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday directed that one of the country’s highest civilian honors be awarded to javelin star Arshad Nadeem, who secured a gold medal at the Paris Olympics with an impressive throw of 92.97 meters earlier this week.
Nadeem, who comes from a humble background in a rural area of Khanewal, central Pakistan, made history by ending the nation’s 32-year Olympic medal drought while also setting a new Olympic record.
Though he was expected to face stiff competition from other athletes, particularly India’s defending champion Neeraj Chopra, Nadeem put immense pressure on his rivals with his record-breaking throw on his second attempt.
On Friday, Nadeem proudly stood on the winners’ podium in Champions Park near the Eiffel Tower, with Pakistan’s flag flying high and the national anthem playing in the background.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.