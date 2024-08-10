Search

Sports

Bangladesh cricket team to reach Pakistan earlier than planned

Web Desk
10:29 PM | 10 Aug, 2024
Bangladesh cricket team to arrive in Pakistan
Source: File photo

Bangladesh's cricket team is set to arrive in Pakistan earlier than initially planned, as confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday.

The team was originally scheduled to land in Islamabad on August 17 but will now arrive in Lahore on August 13.

The PCB extended an invitation to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to send their team early, ensuring they have sufficient time for fair training ahead of the ICC World Test Championship matches.

The Tigers are slated to participate in two ICC World Test Championship matches, which will be held in Rawalpindi from August 21 to 25 and in Karachi from August 30 to September 3, according to the PCB.

The Bangladesh team will begin their training at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium from August 14 to 16 before heading to Rawalpindi on August 17, where they will continue their practice sessions from August 18 to 20.

"Sports is not only about winning and losing, it’s also about camaraderie. I remain confident that the extra training sessions in Lahore will allow the players to showcase their best skills and talent on the global stage," stated Salman Naseer, PCB Chief Operating Officer.

"We are delighted that the BCB has accepted our offer, and we look forward to welcoming the Bangladesh men’s cricket team in Lahore on August 13 with our traditional hospitality. This will allow them three additional days of training and practice at one of our iconic venues before proceeding to Islamabad as originally planned," he added.

BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury expressed his gratitude to the PCB for accommodating the Bangladesh cricket team's earlier arrival.

"This will certainly help the players acclimate to the conditions and better prepare for the ICC World Test Championship series," Chowdhury remarked.

Bangladesh last toured Pakistan in 2020, playing three T20Is in Lahore and one Test in Rawalpindi. They also visited Pakistan for the ACC Asia Cup 2023, where they played two matches against Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

10:29 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh cricket team to reach Pakistan earlier than planned

09:25 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Arshad Nadeem's cash prizes: FBR responds to reports of Rs60 million ...

10:26 AM | 10 Aug, 2024

When will Arshad Nadeem return to Pakistan?

11:32 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Arshad Nadeem conferred gold medal at Paris Olympics ceremony

08:44 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

'Well Done, Arshad Nadeem': Pakistan cheers historic Javelin Gold at ...

11:48 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Arshad Nadeem wins Gold for Pakistan at Paris Olympics 2024

Sports

05:27 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Golfer Muhammad Qasim wins Rs. 20 million car at Chief of Naval Staff ...

04:25 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Shaheen Afridi makes history as first Pakistani to launch Manchester ...

09:29 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Pakistani footballer acquired by Swedish league

10:05 AM | 8 Aug, 2024

Epic Showdown as Pak's Arshad Nadeem, and India's Neeraj Chopra set ...

10:35 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Pakistani MMA fighter breaks 2 more Guinness World Records

03:31 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Celebrities send wishes to Arshad Nadeem ahead of javelin final at ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:29 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh cricket team to reach Pakistan earlier than planned

Gold & Silver

05:25 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 10 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: