Bangladesh cricket team to reach Pakistan earlier than planned

Bangladesh's cricket team is set to arrive in Pakistan earlier than initially planned, as confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday.

The team was originally scheduled to land in Islamabad on August 17 but will now arrive in Lahore on August 13.

The PCB extended an invitation to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to send their team early, ensuring they have sufficient time for fair training ahead of the ICC World Test Championship matches.

The Tigers are slated to participate in two ICC World Test Championship matches, which will be held in Rawalpindi from August 21 to 25 and in Karachi from August 30 to September 3, according to the PCB.

The Bangladesh team will begin their training at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium from August 14 to 16 before heading to Rawalpindi on August 17, where they will continue their practice sessions from August 18 to 20.

"Sports is not only about winning and losing, it’s also about camaraderie. I remain confident that the extra training sessions in Lahore will allow the players to showcase their best skills and talent on the global stage," stated Salman Naseer, PCB Chief Operating Officer.

"We are delighted that the BCB has accepted our offer, and we look forward to welcoming the Bangladesh men’s cricket team in Lahore on August 13 with our traditional hospitality. This will allow them three additional days of training and practice at one of our iconic venues before proceeding to Islamabad as originally planned," he added.

BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury expressed his gratitude to the PCB for accommodating the Bangladesh cricket team's earlier arrival.

"This will certainly help the players acclimate to the conditions and better prepare for the ICC World Test Championship series," Chowdhury remarked.

Bangladesh last toured Pakistan in 2020, playing three T20Is in Lahore and one Test in Rawalpindi. They also visited Pakistan for the ACC Asia Cup 2023, where they played two matches against Pakistan and Afghanistan.