Suzuki GD 110s latest price, installment plans with 0% markup [August 2024 update]

LAHORE – Suzuki GD 110s has managed to create a space for it in Pakistan’s two-wheeler market owing to its sophisticated designed and impressive performance.
It features Aero-Dynamic Aesthetics to decrease the air-drag, besides equipped with chromed muffler garnish & star shaped alloy rims.
Suzuki GD110S boasts sophisticated 110cc engine to give the powerful ride with good mileage. Its engine's displacement is around 113cc.
The bike has been designed to be user friendly with high engine performance and efficiency
It features a speedometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights. It is backed by front disc brake and rear drum brake, offering basic stopping power.
The telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers offers comfortable ride, designed to be used on Pakistani roads.
Suzuki 110s latest price in Pakistan
As of August 2024, the price of Suzuki GD 110s stands at Rs352,000 in Pakistan.
Suzuki GD 110s Installment Plans
Pak Suzuki Installment plan is an easy and flexible installment plan for purchasing Suzuki Motorcycle through company owned outlets only. It offers zero markup installment plans for up to 24 months.
Plan 1: Zero Mark-Up Installment Schedule for 24 months
Down Payment Rs88,000 (25%)
Per Month Installment Rs11,000
Plan 2: 0% Mark-Up Installment Plan for 18 Months
Down Payment. Rs176,000 (50%)
Per Month Installment Rs9,800
18th Month Installment Rs9,400
