Punjab boards inter part 2 results 2024 date revealed

LAHORE – All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) are expected to declare the results for intermediate part II in first week of September 2024.
Reports said the Punjab boards would announce the results for the inter part II on September 4 while results of part 1 will be declared on October 1.
However, final decision about the results date will be taken in an upcoming meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).
Students are eagerly waiting for their results as they will take decision about their admissions on the basis of the scores they obtain in the intermediate.
The boards conducted the intermediate part 2 exams in April 2024 across the province while thousands of candidates appeared in the final papers.
Earlier this week, all the nine educational boards announced the results for secondary school certificate part 1 or ninth class.
The Lahore board is expected to declare the inter part 2 results on September 4. However, there is not official announcement about the final date.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
