Punjab boards inter part 2 results 2024 date revealed

LAHORE – All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) are expected to declare the results for intermediate part II in first week of September 2024.

Reports said the Punjab boards would announce the results for the inter part II on September 4 while results of part 1 will be declared on October 1.

However, final decision about the results date will be taken in an upcoming meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Students are eagerly waiting for their results as they will take decision about their admissions on the basis of the scores they obtain in the intermediate.

The boards conducted the intermediate part 2 exams in April 2024 across the province while thousands of candidates appeared in the final papers.

Earlier this week, all the nine educational boards announced the results for secondary school certificate part 1 or ninth class.

BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Results 2024 Final Date

The Lahore board is expected to declare the inter part 2 results on September 4. However, there is not official announcement about the final date.