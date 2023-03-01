How did American rapper Eminem get involved in Pakistani men's torture?

Music is cathartic, soothing, and soulful, there is no doubt about that. However, if it is played on a substantially loud volume that too on a loop, it becomes torture. Most recently, the harrowing news of two Pakistani men tortured “in unspeakable ways” at Guantanamo Bay with music has been making rounds on the internet.

These brothers, Abdul and Muhammad Ahmed Rabbani, returned to Pakistan last week after a 20-year imprisonment at Guantanamo Bay. The brothers were arrested in Karachi in September 2002, and taken to prison in Kabul.

The legal representative, Clive Stafford Smith, of these Pakistani brothers, said that the US officials used "62 torture methods" against his clients which included deafeningly loud music for which he would "sue" popular American rapper, Eminem.

“We’ll sue them over that not because I care about the money but because that’s the worst form of torture any prisoner can undergo,” Smith said during a news conference at the Karachi Press Club.

He maintained the Rabbani brothers had the right to be paid monetary compensation for every time Eminem was played by the US military and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The lawyers added that they were relocated to Guantanamo Bay where they were tormented and put in solitary confinement.

"Do you know the music of Eminem? They played White America at these guys for 20 days straight. That’s 5,337 times that they played White America on an incredibly loud volume," Smith said naming Eminem's song.

“I have documented 62 torture ways that were applied over Ahmed Rabbani,” the lawyer said.

Rabbani was severely traumatized to a degree where even the sound of an airplane frightened him at his Karachi residence, the lawyer maintained.

Ahmed Rabbani with the son he’d never met towering over him today ⁦@3DC_org⁩ ⁦@carolrosenberg⁩ pic.twitter.com/oukgDR85vk — Clive Stafford Smith (@CliveSSmith) February 26, 2023

The imprisoned brothers were subjected to a number of tortures including those of medieval times. Smith told that the American authorities subjected them to the strappado.

"It’s excruciatingly painful. You gradually dislocate your shoulders," Smith told.

Smith is committed to pleading Siddiqui’s case and pursuing Pakistani authorities to produce a satisfactory proposal that he would bring to the White House's attention.