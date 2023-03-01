Maya Ali's magical voice in 'Yunhi' OST breaks the internet

Lollywood's talented actress Maya Ali knows how to wrap millions of people around her finger whether with her impressive acting prowess in blockbuster drama serials like Mann Mayal and Diyar-e-Dil, or a carousel of scintillating pictures on social media platforms and sometimes by showing off her powerful vocals.

Setting the internet ablaze, the Teefa in Trouble actress shared yet another heartwarming video on Instagram where she sang the OST of her latest drama serial Yunhi. In the said video, the two young gentlemen started singing the soulful rendition when the Aik Nayee Cinderella diva joined them to radiate her inner princess Snow White.

The Shanakht actress captioned, “#YUNHI with these adorbs.”

Donning a desi attire, Ali looked ethereal in a blue and white printed shalwar kameez.

Social media users flooded the comment section under Ali's post with loads of love and praise.

On the work front, Ali will next be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's directorial Aasmaan Bolay Ga.