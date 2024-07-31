Search

Gold prices move up in Pakistan as per tola price reaches Rs253,500

02:30 PM | 31 Jul, 2024
Gold prices move up in Pakistan as per tola price reaches Rs253,500
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold registered significant recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday amid rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs1,200 to close at Rs253,500.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold surged by Rs1,029 to reach Rs217,335.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $27 to settle at $2,415 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices also registered gains in local market as per tola price increased by Rs40 to Rs2,900.

A day earlier, per tola gold price declined by Rs400 to reach Rs252,300. Similarly, the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs344 to settle at Rs216,306. 

Gold prices move up in Pakistan as per tola price reaches Rs253,500

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 31 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.5 7.65

