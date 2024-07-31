Gold prices move up in Pakistan as per tola price reaches Rs253,500

KARACHI – Gold registered significant recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday amid rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs1,200 to close at Rs253,500.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold surged by Rs1,029 to reach Rs217,335.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $27 to settle at $2,415 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices also registered gains in local market as per tola price increased by Rs40 to Rs2,900.

A day earlier, per tola gold price declined by Rs400 to reach Rs252,300. Similarly, the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs344 to settle at Rs216,306.