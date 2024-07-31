Search

Pakistani leaders mourn assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, announce protests

01:14 PM | 31 Jul, 2024
Pakistani leaders mourn assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, announce protests
Pakistani leaders expressed deep sorrow over tragic killing of Hamas political wing chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Calling Ismail Haniyeh a true symbol of Palestinian resistance, Pakistani leader urged world leaders to look into the matters to curb escalation.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed sorrow and announced plans for a resolution to honor Haniyeh, along with nationwide protests and prayers.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condemned the attack as brutal and a violation of international norms. Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed also criticized Israeli actions and accused Netanyahu of war crimes.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman condemned the assassination and criticized the lack of response from Muslim countries. He also called for large-scale demonstrations and action against Israeli aggression in response to Haniyeh’s death.

