Pakistani leaders mourn assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, announce protests

Pakistani leaders expressed deep sorrow over tragic killing of Hamas political wing chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Calling Ismail Haniyeh a true symbol of Palestinian resistance, Pakistani leader urged world leaders to look into the matters to curb escalation.
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed sorrow and announced plans for a resolution to honor Haniyeh, along with nationwide protests and prayers.
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condemned the attack as brutal and a violation of international norms. Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed also criticized Israeli actions and accused Netanyahu of war crimes.
Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman condemned the assassination and criticized the lack of response from Muslim countries. He also called for large-scale demonstrations and action against Israeli aggression in response to Haniyeh’s death.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
