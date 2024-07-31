Pakistani leaders mourn assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, announce protests

Pakistani leaders expressed deep sorrow over tragic killing of Hamas political wing chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Calling Ismail Haniyeh a true symbol of Palestinian resistance, Pakistani leader urged world leaders to look into the matters to curb escalation.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed sorrow and announced plans for a resolution to honor Haniyeh, along with nationwide protests and prayers.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condemned the attack as brutal and a violation of international norms. Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed also criticized Israeli actions and accused Netanyahu of war crimes.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman condemned the assassination and criticized the lack of response from Muslim countries. He also called for large-scale demonstrations and action against Israeli aggression in response to Haniyeh’s death.