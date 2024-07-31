FBR Chairman Amjad Zubair Tiwana 'resigns amid internal discontent'

ISLAMABAD – Amjad Zubair Tiwana has submitted his resignation as Chairman Federal Board of Revenue citing a lack of cooperation from senior officers and dissatisfaction with the pace of reforms.

Tiwana, who took charge in August 2023, consulted with cabinet members before stepping down, and although FBR officials tried to convince him to stay, he decided otherwise.

The Grade 21 officer was slated to retire on February 25, he however sent written notice to the government indicating his desire to step down from his position and take early retirement.

Tiwana also informed Minister of State Ahsan Cheema during a meeting about his decision to bid adieu while he now officially notified the Prime Minister’s Office in writing.

Despite achieving a 30 percent revenue growth last year, Tiwana faced criticism over digitalization and organizational issues.