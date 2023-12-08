Search

Business

PSX continues record run as KSE-100 scales 66,000 peak

02:32 PM | 8 Dec, 2023
PSX continues record run as KSE-100 scales 66,000 peak
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) soared to new lifetime highs on the back of improvement in national economy and signs of release of loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The benchmark KSE-100 index surpassed 66,000-level as it closed at 66,155.02 points after registering whooping gains of 1,436.95 points or 2.22 percent.

Arif Habib Limited, a research firm, in its report said: “Fueled by robust earnings growth, enticing valuation, substantial domestic liquidity, and comparatively steady economic growth, we expect KSE100 index will yield an attractive total return of 32% in 2024”.

Meanwhile, the IMF’s Executive Board is slated to review Pakistan’s first assessment on January 11 next year, which could unlock $700 million under the standby arrangement (SBA), according to a Bloomberg report citing the lender’s spokesperson on Friday.

Pakistan previously reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF under the $3 billion SBA and is awaiting board approval to access a second tranche.

Recent reports noted that Pakistan’s initial review for approval was not listed in the IMF’s Executive Board meeting agenda for the December 1-15 schedule. This delay is attributed to the IMF team’s efforts to secure reconfirmation from multilateral and bilateral creditors, essential for meeting the fiscal year’s financing requirements of $24.9 billion.

Discussions among policymakers suggest the possibility of IMF talks for the second review occurring after the general elections and the new government’s takeover. Initially slated to commence discussions on the second review from February 3, 2024, this might now take place in late February or early March 2024 if elections are scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The current SBA program is set to expire on April 14, 2024.

IMF Executive Director Bahador Bijani highlighted an overall economic improvement, commending Pakistani authorities for their efforts during an event in Washington, emphasizing Pakistan’s significance regionally and globally.

Nathan Porter, IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan, expressed contentment with the recent staff-level agreement, praising the current government’s actions and policies as indicative of their commitment to stabilizing the country.

Gold sees slight decline in Pakistan

Facebook Comments

Business

12:42 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

Yamaha YBR 125G price increased by Rs18,000; Check new rates here

10:42 AM | 7 Dec, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to gain ground against US ...

07:59 PM | 6 Dec, 2023

PSX hits new peak as KSE-100 closes in on 64,000 mark

11:19 AM | 6 Dec, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues winning momentum against US ...

11:05 AM | 4 Dec, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange touches new all-time high of 62,000 points ...

02:09 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

03:33 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Punjab lunches crackdown on non-certified persons administrating beauty injections

Horoscope

09:16 AM | 8 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 8, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.2 286.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.23 765.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.89 40.29
Danish Krone DKK 41.19 41.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.41 36.71
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.71 930.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.02 61.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.54 176.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.05 26.35
Omani Riyal OMR 739.62 747.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.22 78.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.12 27.42
Swiss Franc CHF 324.94 327.44
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan increase; Check out latest rates here

Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 December 2023

On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.

In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Karachi PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Islamabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Peshawar PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Quetta PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Sialkot PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Attock PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Gujranwala PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Jehlum PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Multan PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Bahawalpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Gujrat PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Nawabshah PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Chakwal PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Hyderabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Nowshehra PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Sargodha PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Faisalabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Mirpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: