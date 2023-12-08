PSX continues record run as KSE-100 scales 66,000 peak

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) soared to new lifetime highs on the back of improvement in national economy and signs of release of loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The benchmark KSE-100 index surpassed 66,000-level as it closed at 66,155.02 points after registering whooping gains of 1,436.95 points or 2.22 percent.
Arif Habib Limited, a research firm, in its report said: “Fueled by robust earnings growth, enticing valuation, substantial domestic liquidity, and comparatively steady economic growth, we expect KSE100 index will yield an attractive total return of 32% in 2024”.
Meanwhile, the IMF’s Executive Board is slated to review Pakistan’s first assessment on January 11 next year, which could unlock $700 million under the standby arrangement (SBA), according to a Bloomberg report citing the lender’s spokesperson on Friday.
Pakistan previously reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF under the $3 billion SBA and is awaiting board approval to access a second tranche.
Recent reports noted that Pakistan’s initial review for approval was not listed in the IMF’s Executive Board meeting agenda for the December 1-15 schedule. This delay is attributed to the IMF team’s efforts to secure reconfirmation from multilateral and bilateral creditors, essential for meeting the fiscal year’s financing requirements of $24.9 billion.
Discussions among policymakers suggest the possibility of IMF talks for the second review occurring after the general elections and the new government’s takeover. Initially slated to commence discussions on the second review from February 3, 2024, this might now take place in late February or early March 2024 if elections are scheduled for February 8, 2024.
The current SBA program is set to expire on April 14, 2024.
IMF Executive Director Bahador Bijani highlighted an overall economic improvement, commending Pakistani authorities for their efforts during an event in Washington, emphasizing Pakistan’s significance regionally and globally.
Nathan Porter, IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan, expressed contentment with the recent staff-level agreement, praising the current government’s actions and policies as indicative of their commitment to stabilizing the country.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
