Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, December 9-10

02:59 PM | 8 Dec, 2023
ETC – Etihad Town Carnival, the most significant recreational carnival, is set to enchant Lahore on December 9 and 10. Etihad Town Phase II presents a two-day extravaganza filled with vibrant festivities.

Under the auspices of Lahore's prominent town developer, Etihad Town Phase II, the grand recreational carnival kicks off on December 9 and 10, 2023, starting on Saturday morning at 11 AM and continuing until Sunday at 10 PM at Etihad Town Phase II.

 Etihad Town organises a colourful carnival with diverse programs for children, adults, seniors, and women. The carnival will showcase performances by Pakistan's celebrated artists, including Asim Azhar, Falak Shabir, Young Stunners, Abdul Hannan, and others.

 On the morning of December 9, a car show featuring sports cars, vintage cars, and motorbikes will take place. During these two days, the carnival will house a food court with stalls from popular brands. In addition to that, there will be grand fireworks displays, a pet show, a magic show, and much more. Etihad Town Phase II has also arranged exciting surprises for plot buyers.

 Join the Managing Director and Main Sponsor of Etihad Town Phase II, Chaudhry Muhammad Munir, along with Group Directors and Sponsors of Etihad Town Phase II, Raheel Munir, Sohail Munir, Faisal Munir, and Etihad Town Phase II Sponsors Faisal Khokhar, Nabeel Khokhar, in making the carnival a resounding success. The Chief Operating Officer of Etihad Town, Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan, will also be participating in the event.

 This vibrant carnival is made possible with the special participation of Kashmir Banaspati & Cooking Oil. At the same time, the hospitality partner is Faletti’s Hotel and Black Diamond Media Services exclusively manages the event.

 For further information: www.etihadtown.com.pk

Location: https://bit.ly/3Rzes3d

