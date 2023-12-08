Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, December 9-10

ETC – Etihad Town Carnival, the most significant recreational carnival, is set to enchant Lahore on December 9 and 10. Etihad Town Phase II presents a two-day extravaganza filled with vibrant festivities.
Under the auspices of Lahore's prominent town developer, Etihad Town Phase II, the grand recreational carnival kicks off on December 9 and 10, 2023, starting on Saturday morning at 11 AM and continuing until Sunday at 10 PM at Etihad Town Phase II.
Etihad Town organises a colourful carnival with diverse programs for children, adults, seniors, and women. The carnival will showcase performances by Pakistan's celebrated artists, including Asim Azhar, Falak Shabir, Young Stunners, Abdul Hannan, and others.
On the morning of December 9, a car show featuring sports cars, vintage cars, and motorbikes will take place. During these two days, the carnival will house a food court with stalls from popular brands. In addition to that, there will be grand fireworks displays, a pet show, a magic show, and much more. Etihad Town Phase II has also arranged exciting surprises for plot buyers.
Join the Managing Director and Main Sponsor of Etihad Town Phase II, Chaudhry Muhammad Munir, along with Group Directors and Sponsors of Etihad Town Phase II, Raheel Munir, Sohail Munir, Faisal Munir, and Etihad Town Phase II Sponsors Faisal Khokhar, Nabeel Khokhar, in making the carnival a resounding success. The Chief Operating Officer of Etihad Town, Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan, will also be participating in the event.
This vibrant carnival is made possible with the special participation of Kashmir Banaspati & Cooking Oil. At the same time, the hospitality partner is Faletti’s Hotel and Black Diamond Media Services exclusively manages the event.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
