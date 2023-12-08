Punjab lunches crackdown on non-certified persons administrating beauty injections

LAHORE – The Punjab government has ordered a crackdown against unregistered individuals administering beauty injections in the province, causing various skin diseases.

Caretaker Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir stated this while addressing a conference of secretaries of Punjab District Drugs Quality Control Boards.

He emphasized in his speech that no leniency should be shown to those spreading diseases under the guise of beauty treatments. He proposed a comprehensive examination of the legal status of all beauty parlors in Punjab.

He said SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for beauty parlors will be outlined in consultation with the Healthcare Commission.

Dr. Nasir highlighted that a ban has been imposed on all unregistered beauty creams and other products, saying public should sued only those products which are approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority.

He said that substandard and unregistered beauty creams are causing complex diseases, including cancer, among people. He stressed that only qualified skincare specialists and surgeons are allowed to administer beauty injections.