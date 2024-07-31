Turkish Warship TCG KINALIADA arrives in Pakistan for talks on joint sea patrols

KARACHI – Turkish naval vessel TCG KINALIADA arrived at Karachi port on a goodwill mission, Pakistan Navy said.
The vessel was met by a Pakistan Navy vessel at sea and later greeted at the port by senior naval officials and Turkish consulate staff.
During the visit, Turkish ship's commanding officer is slated to meet with Pakistan Navy field commanders and other dignitaries. The discussions will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation, including planning coordinated sea patrols and other professional matters.
This visit underscores the strong historical and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkey, highlighted by recent acquisitions of MILGEM Corvette ships by Pakistan from Turkey.
Islamabad and Ankara collaborate closely on naval matters, involving joint exercises, technology transfers, and personnel training.
Turkey supports Pakistan with advanced naval technology and shipbuilding, while both nations regularly conduct joint drills to enhance their maritime capabilities.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Jun-2024/turgutreis-9-pns-babur-joins-t-rkiye-s-forces-in-join-naval-drills
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
