Turkish Warship TCG KINALIADA arrives in Pakistan for talks on joint sea patrols

KARACHI – Turkish naval vessel TCG KINALIADA arrived at Karachi port on a goodwill mission, Pakistan Navy said.

The vessel was met by a Pakistan Navy vessel at sea and later greeted at the port by senior naval officials and Turkish consulate staff.

During the visit, Turkish ship's commanding officer is slated to meet with Pakistan Navy field commanders and other dignitaries. The discussions will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation, including planning coordinated sea patrols and other professional matters.

This visit underscores the strong historical and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkey, highlighted by recent acquisitions of MILGEM Corvette ships by Pakistan from Turkey.

Islamabad and Ankara collaborate closely on naval matters, involving joint exercises, technology transfers, and personnel training.

Turkey supports Pakistan with advanced naval technology and shipbuilding, while both nations regularly conduct joint drills to enhance their maritime capabilities.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Jun-2024/turgutreis-9-pns-babur-joins-t-rkiye-s-forces-in-join-naval-drills



