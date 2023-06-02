Kubra Khan speaks candidly about her item song in 'Superstar'

Kubra Khan, a talented and stunning Pakistani television and film actress, has garnered immense success through a series of hit projects, including both films and dramas.

Her recent ventures such as "Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay" and "Sang E Mah" have been widely acclaimed. Dramas like "Muqabil" and "Sang e Mar Mar" also enjoyed significant popularity. Additionally, her performance in the film "London Nahi Jaunga" was highly praised by fans.

In a recent appearance on the show "Had Kardi," Kubra Khan shared an unknown truth about her popular item song, "Dharak Bharak."

Reflecting on the experience, she revealed, "I think everyone has certain boundaries and personal preferences. It may sound silly, but I wasn't aware that 'Dharak Bharak' was an item song until I reached the set. At that point, I didn't have the choice to back out. Honestly, it was more of Bilal's item number than mine."

Expressed her commitment to professionalism, she stated, "I did it because I had committed to it. I take my work very seriously. If there are any future commitments of a similar nature, I will do it in my own way. I would make changes to align it with my preferences. I wouldn't like to do an item song; I simply won't do it. In 'Dharak Bharak,' my main concern was with the dress. I felt uncomfortable with it, so I wrapped myself with a dupatta on set."

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Superstar, London Nahi Jaunga, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Sinf-e-Aahan and Sang-e-Mah.