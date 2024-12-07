Azam Swati, Asad Umar among Top PTI leaders named in JIT report for Inciting May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD – A bombshell Report by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) named Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Bigwigs for May 9 violence, the darkest hours when country’s civil-military installations were attacked.

Several closed allies of Imran Khan have been named for the widespread violence and vandalism that erupted following the arrest of former Prime Minister. The violence, which included clashes, arson, and property damage, occurred after Khan was detained by paramilitary forces in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), presided over by Judge Arshad Javed, has been hearing multiple cases linked to the riots. During a recent session, the judge criticized PTI’s lawyers for their lack of preparation and instructed them to propose a new hearing date.

After the arguments, ATC court adjourned the case until January 14, 2024. JIT report specifically named senior PTI figures, including Azam Swati, Asad Umar, and Hafiz Farhat Abbas, accusing them of inciting the violence.

Top PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and 20 other individuals were already indicted for allegedly orchestrating the May 9 unrest.

So far, over 2000 people have been arrested, and cases have been filed against all party members with witnesses expected to testify at the next hearing, as authorities continue to investigate the incidents.