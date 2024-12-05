ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Hybrid model likely, Dubai set to host India’s games

In a significant development, an Indian cricket website has claimed that the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy will be played under a hybrid model, with India’s matches scheduled to take place in Dubai.

Hybrid Model Expected to Be Approved

The website reports that the hybrid model is set to receive formal approval during the ICC Board Meeting. Under this arrangement, matches will be divided between two venues, with Pakistan and the UAE hosting the tournament.

Pakistan had initially proposed a two-nation formula as an alternative to the hybrid model. However, the hybrid format seems to have gained traction, with five out of the 15 matches likely to be held at neutral venues in the UAE.

Conditions from Pakistan and India’s Position

Reports indicate that Pakistan has accepted the hybrid model but has placed conditions, including hosting a triangular series involving India at a neutral venue. Indian media, however, suggests that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unlikely to agree to this demand.

India’s league matches, one semi-final, and potentially the final, are all expected to be hosted in the UAE, making Dubai a key venue for the tournament.

Challenges Ahead

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly presented four to five conditions for approving the hybrid model. However, sources suggest that these conditions are unlikely to be accepted by the ICC or the broadcasters, who have expressed opposition to Pakistan’s demands.

Broader Implications

The hybrid model reflects ongoing tensions in cricketing ties between Pakistan and India, with political considerations shaping tournament logistics. If finalized, this arrangement will set a precedent for future multi-nation events hosted in South Asia.

The ICC’s decision on this model will not only determine the fate of the Champions Trophy 2025 but also influence the broader dynamics of international cricket in the region.