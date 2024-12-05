Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Hybrid model likely, Dubai set to host India’s games

Icc Champions Trophy 2025 Hybrid Model Likely Dubai Set To Host Indias Games

In a significant development, an Indian cricket website has claimed that the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy will be played under a hybrid model, with India’s matches scheduled to take place in Dubai.

Hybrid Model Expected to Be Approved

The website reports that the hybrid model is set to receive formal approval during the ICC Board Meeting. Under this arrangement, matches will be divided between two venues, with Pakistan and the UAE hosting the tournament.

Pakistan had initially proposed a two-nation formula as an alternative to the hybrid model. However, the hybrid format seems to have gained traction, with five out of the 15 matches likely to be held at neutral venues in the UAE.

Conditions from Pakistan and India’s Position

Reports indicate that Pakistan has accepted the hybrid model but has placed conditions, including hosting a triangular series involving India at a neutral venue. Indian media, however, suggests that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unlikely to agree to this demand.

India’s league matches, one semi-final, and potentially the final, are all expected to be hosted in the UAE, making Dubai a key venue for the tournament.

Challenges Ahead

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly presented four to five conditions for approving the hybrid model. However, sources suggest that these conditions are unlikely to be accepted by the ICC or the broadcasters, who have expressed opposition to Pakistan’s demands.

Broader Implications

The hybrid model reflects ongoing tensions in cricketing ties between Pakistan and India, with political considerations shaping tournament logistics. If finalized, this arrangement will set a precedent for future multi-nation events hosted in South Asia.

The ICC’s decision on this model will not only determine the fate of the Champions Trophy 2025 but also influence the broader dynamics of international cricket in the region.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rate in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR Open Market – 5 Dec 2024
Symbol Currency Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.35 279.05
EUR Euro 289.6 292.35
GBP UK Pound Sterling 349.8 353.3
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 178.75 181
BHD Bahrain Dinar 733.5 741.5
CAD Canadian Dollar 198.1 200.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.87 1.93
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895 904.5
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand Dollar 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 717.9 726.4
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.25 209.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.1 25.4
CHF Swiss Franc 312.75 315.55
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search