Aima Baig's Washmally is a tribute to Baloch culture

Pakistani singer Aima Baig is one of the most prominent faces of the entertainment fraternity. The 27-year-old artist amassed millions of followers and is still reigning in the Pakistani music industry.
She has revealed her intentions behind making the upcoming song Washmally, opposite Sahir Ali Bagga, as a tribute to the largest southwestern province Balochistan and its culture and customs.
Through her Instagram Stories, she said that the song is her way of celebrating the rich culture of Balochistan. She also expressed her sentiments that she often receives criticism but has continuously supported the local cultures, be it Punjabi or Seraiki.
She added that it is long due for privileged individuals to promote and recognize the long-neglected and forgotten regions and cultures of Pakistan.
With Washmally, Aima aims to bring the beauty of Baloch culture to the forefront.
Baig recently dropped a sneak peek of their upcoming project with an official poster. The yet-to-be-released song, titled, “Washmallay,” is one of Bagga's most ambitious and challenging projects to date with longtime collaborator Adnan Qazi directing the music video. It features lyrics in Urdu and Punjabi with an added touch of Balochi, according to Bagga, who describes the song as a “magnificent combination of our three great languages.”
The song is stylized by Ali Xeeshan and is sure to be a hit with fans of Pakistani music.
Speaking about the project, Bagga said, “Washmally encapsulates a sweet yet civil interaction between two lovers complemented by a special beat we call the Pakistani or ‘Leva’ beat. We have somewhat modified the beat for listeners. The song is a festivity in its own right. The music video is larger than life as well, showcasing and promoting our amazing culture in the best possible way. Even the lead singers, that being Aima and myself, are grooving in a way that’s very much authentic to our culture. It’s truly amazing what we have created, and I hope our fans will enjoy it.”
View this post on Instagram
The album is set to release on January 26th and is sure to be a hit with fans of Pakistani music.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263
|265.5
|Euro
|EUR
|279.7
|281.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|71.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.18
|707.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.76
|38.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|856.44
|865.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.23
|166.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|682.82
|690.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192
|194
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|26.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|284.33
|286.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.