Aima Baig's Washmally is a tribute to Baloch culture

Pakistani singer Aima Baig is one of the most prominent faces of the entertainment fraternity. The 27-year-old artist amassed millions of followers and is still reigning in the Pakistani music industry.

She has revealed her intentions behind making the upcoming song Washmally, opposite Sahir Ali Bagga, as a tribute to the largest southwestern province Balochistan and its culture and customs.

Through her Instagram Stories, she said that the song is her way of celebrating the rich culture of Balochistan. She also expressed her sentiments that she often receives criticism but has continuously supported the local cultures, be it Punjabi or Seraiki.

She added that it is long due for privileged individuals to promote and recognize the long-neglected and forgotten regions and cultures of Pakistan.

With Washmally, Aima aims to bring the beauty of Baloch culture to the forefront.

Baig recently dropped a sneak peek of their upcoming project with an official poster. The yet-to-be-released song, titled, “Washmallay,” is one of Bagga's most ambitious and challenging projects to date with longtime collaborator Adnan Qazi directing the music video. It features lyrics in Urdu and Punjabi with an added touch of Balochi, according to Bagga, who describes the song as a “magnificent combination of our three great languages.”

The song is stylized by Ali Xeeshan and is sure to be a hit with fans of Pakistani music.

Speaking about the project, Bagga said, “Washmally encapsulates a sweet yet civil interaction between two lovers complemented by a special beat we call the Pakistani or ‘Leva’ beat. We have somewhat modified the beat for listeners. The song is a festivity in its own right. The music video is larger than life as well, showcasing and promoting our amazing culture in the best possible way. Even the lead singers, that being Aima and myself, are grooving in a way that’s very much authentic to our culture. It’s truly amazing what we have created, and I hope our fans will enjoy it.”

The album is set to release on January 26th and is sure to be a hit with fans of Pakistani music.