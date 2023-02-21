NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana gifts case

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog has summoned former prime minister Imran Khan next month in the Toshakhana gifts case over accusations that he purchased state gifts at low prices.
The PTI chairman and his wife Bushra bibi have been summoned at at Islamabad office of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for recording his statement on March 9.
The 70-year-old cricketer turned politician has been asked about expensive watches and rings he bought from Toshakhana -- a government owned department under the control of Cabinet Division of Pakistan that keeps gifts received by members of parliament, ministers, foreign secretaries, the President, and the Prime Minister.
According to the call-up notice , dated February 17, Khan has also been instructed to bring along the record of diamond gifts, five Rolex watches, an iPhone and a customized watch set.
Former defense minister Pervaiz Khattak has also been summoned in the Toshakhana case.
Earlier today, the deposed prime minister was given relief by an Islamabad court which granted him exemption one more time and deferred his indictment till February 28 in the Toshakhana case.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263
|265.5
|Euro
|EUR
|279.7
|281.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|71.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.18
|707.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.76
|38.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|856.44
|865.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.23
|166.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|682.82
|690.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192
|194
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|26.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|284.33
|286.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
