Pakistan

NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana gifts case

Web Desk 06:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2023
NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana gifts case
Source: Imran Khan with his wife Bushra (File photo)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog has summoned former prime minister Imran Khan next month in the Toshakhana gifts case over accusations that he purchased state gifts at low prices.

The PTI chairman and his wife Bushra bibi have been summoned at at Islamabad office of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for recording his statement on March 9.

The 70-year-old cricketer turned politician has been asked about expensive watches and rings he bought from Toshakhana -- a government owned department under the control of Cabinet Division of Pakistan that keeps  gifts received by members of parliament, ministers, foreign secretaries, the President, and the Prime Minister.

According to the call-up notice , dated February 17, Khan has also been instructed to bring along the record of diamond gifts, five Rolex watches, an iPhone and a customized watch set.

Former defense minister Pervaiz Khattak has also been summoned in the Toshakhana case.

Earlier today, the deposed prime minister was given relief by an Islamabad court which granted him exemption one more time and deferred his indictment till February 28 in the Toshakhana case.

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns amid political turmoil

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

