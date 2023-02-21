Imran Khan's indictment again deferred in Toshakhana case

RAWALPINDI – A sessions court in the country's federal capital again deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case filed against him.

The court granted an exemption to the ousted premier one more time and deferred his indictment till February 28.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal pronounced the verdict as the PTI chief's counsel submitted the exemption plea for his client, citing medical grounds.

Lamenting the nonserious behavior of the PTI chairman, the judge remarked Imran Khan has been seeking exemption repeatedly. He directed Khan's lawyer to ensure the presence of his client at next hearing.

Earlier, Election Commision of Pakistan had sent the reference to the district and sessions court under Sections 137, 170, and 167 of the Election Act, seeking criminal proceedings against Imran Khan for false declaration of assets. The electoral watchdog, in its petition, called for a 3-year jail term and imposing a fine on the PTI chief.

The commission announced in its unanimous ruling last year and disqualified PTI chief after he was found guilty in the reference