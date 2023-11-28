Bannu attack: Pakistan asks Afghanistan to hand over militant Gul Bahadur

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has formally demanded arrest and handing over of militant Hafiz Gul Bahadur from Afghanistan following the November 26 attack on security forces in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Afghan Embassy representative to convey condemnation on the terror attack.
The outlawed Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group had claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan has asked Afghanistan to fully investigate and take action against perpetrators/abettors of the Bannu attack.
Asking the neighbouring country to take immediate verifiable actions against all terrorist groups and their sanctuaries, the foreign office asked Afghanistan to prevent use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.
On November 26, two people were martyred and ten others, including three soldiers, injured after an Afghan suicide bomber blew himself up near a convoy of security forces in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday in the Bakka Khel area when the suicide bomber, who affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, attacked the security forces.
The group behind the attack is an offshoot of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Pakistani rupee continue to witness further losses against US dollar in the open market on despite positive economic indicators and massive surge in Stock Market.
On Tuesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.1 for selling and 288.15 for buying purposes for customers.
Euro price moves down by Rs2 to 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling after increase.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.1
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.25
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759
|767
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.88
|42.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.63
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.37
|325.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
KARACHI – Gold continues to move upward in local market amid surge in international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold saw increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,557.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $12 to settle at $2,015 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price increased by Rs800 per tola, and it hovers around two month high.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
