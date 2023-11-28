Bannu attack: Pakistan asks Afghanistan to hand over militant Gul Bahadur

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has formally demanded arrest and handing over of militant Hafiz Gul Bahadur from Afghanistan following the November 26 attack on security forces in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Afghan Embassy representative to convey condemnation on the terror attack.

The outlawed Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group had claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan has asked Afghanistan to fully investigate and take action against perpetrators/abettors of the Bannu attack.

Asking the neighbouring country to take immediate verifiable actions against all terrorist groups and their sanctuaries, the foreign office asked Afghanistan to prevent use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

On November 26, two people were martyred and ten others, including three soldiers, injured after an Afghan suicide bomber blew himself up near a convoy of security forces in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday in the Bakka Khel area when the suicide bomber, who affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, attacked the security forces.

The group behind the attack is an offshoot of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).